Missing Goodhue County man’s body found

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the body of missing Goodhue County man, Brad Nagel, was found Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement said Nagel’s body was found by searchers on his property located in Red Wing. He had been missing since November 15. His truck was found submerged in the Mississippi River last Sunday in Hager City, Wisconsin.

The sheriff’s office said a medical examiner responded to the scene. It said more information will be released on Monday after further investigation and processing of the scene.

Law enforcement also said Brad Nagel’s family thanked everyone for helping with the search and was grateful for the support from the community.

