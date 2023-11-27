Make & Take: Festive fundraiser held Sunday for Proctor Amateur Hockey Association

SUPERIOR. WI. (Northern News Now) - Some Northlanders are decorating their homes for the holidays and raising money for young local athletes.

Duluth Flower Farm paired with the Proctor Amateur Hockey Association for a make-and-take event on Sunday.

Participants stopped by the farm to decorate and build wreaths, porch pots, and other forms of festive greenery.

Proceeds go to the hockey association.

According to farm owner Brook Hoffbauer, the items people are making are a big hit.

“Yeah, it’s really fun. The comments are ‘it’s so beautiful, it makes me so happy’ and it just brings joy and a little bit of greenery in this blistery cold day,” Hoffbauer said.

Duluth Flower Farm will hold several make-and-take events throughout the season.

They’re usually held Sundays Tuesdays and Thursdays.

