Lake Effect Snow for the South Shore with cold temperatures
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Today will be cold with highs in the teens and NW winds at 10-20 MPH. Lake effect snow will occur throughout the day across NE Wisconsin and the UP, with the highest snow totals in Iron and Gogebic counties.
TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see lake effect snow taper off in the morning as winds shift from WNW to SW at 10-20 MPH. Highs will be a bit warmer but still below average in the 20′s with some snow showers and flurries in the afternoon region wide.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see above average temperatures in the 30′s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter out of the W at 5-15 MPH.
