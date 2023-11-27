Lake Effect Snow for the South Shore with cold temperatures

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Today will be cold with highs in the teens and NW winds at 10-20 MPH. Lake effect snow will occur throughout the day across NE Wisconsin and the UP, with the highest snow totals in Iron and Gogebic counties.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see lake effect snow taper off in the morning as winds shift from WNW to SW at 10-20 MPH. Highs will be a bit warmer but still below average in the 20′s with some snow showers and flurries in the afternoon region wide.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see above average temperatures in the 30′s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter out of the W at 5-15 MPH.

