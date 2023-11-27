Hailey MacLeod named WCHA Goaltender of the Week

Hailey MacLeod
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - UMD women’s hockey goalie was named the WCHA’s Goaltender of the Week.

Sophomore, Hailey MacLeod, was given the title after the Bulldogs’ series matchup against No. 2 Colgate University.

The Abbotsford, B.C. native played more than 124 minutes of shutout hockey against the Raiders.

MacLeod helped UMD earn a 3-0 shutout Friday night, and then a 1-1 tie in her first two career games against a ranked opponent, making 66 saves on 67 shots.

Currently, she leads the NCAA with a .973 saves percentage and ranks second with a 0.65 GAA (goals against average.)

MacLeod and the Bulldogs will travel to play against the new No. 2 team the University of Wisconsin Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s body found
Lake effect snow will last through at least Monday for the Snow Belt.
Snow to end in Minnesota but pick up on the South Shore
Northern News Now
Lake Effect Snow for the South Shore with cold temperatures
Courtesy: Northern Lights Express
Duluth lawmakers ask for community input on Northern Lights Express
Enger Lofts and Marketplace holds Small Business Saturday event.
Enger Lofts Hotel & Marketplace welcomes pop-up vendors for Small Business Saturday event

Latest News

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason, center top right, yells to his team during the third...
Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason and assistant coach Bob Woods
Taytum Rhoades
Taytum Rhoades named NSIC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
Kyle Walljasper
UMD’s Kyle Walljasper nominated for 2023 Harlon Hill Trophy
Minnesota Timberwolves centers Rudy Gobert (27) and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) talk in the first...
Anthony Edwards scores 24 points, Timberwolves rout Grizzlies 119-97