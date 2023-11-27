Hailey MacLeod named WCHA Goaltender of the Week

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - UMD women’s hockey goalie was named the WCHA’s Goaltender of the Week.

Sophomore, Hailey MacLeod, was given the title after the Bulldogs’ series matchup against No. 2 Colgate University.

The Abbotsford, B.C. native played more than 124 minutes of shutout hockey against the Raiders.

MacLeod helped UMD earn a 3-0 shutout Friday night, and then a 1-1 tie in her first two career games against a ranked opponent, making 66 saves on 67 shots.

Currently, she leads the NCAA with a .973 saves percentage and ranks second with a 0.65 GAA (goals against average.)

MacLeod and the Bulldogs will travel to play against the new No. 2 team the University of Wisconsin Saturday and Sunday.

