First Alert Late Morning Update: Snow continues for some

SUMMARY: Lake effect snow will continue for the South Shore, mainly for areas east of Ashland. Snow could still be heavy at times, but most of the heavy snow has moved out of the region. There is still the potential for 3-8″ of additional snowfall for Gogebic County and areas further east, while Iron County could see 2-5″ of additional snowfall between noon Monday and Tuesday morning. This will make tonight and tomorrow morning’s commute slick, so prepare for those impacts. Snow will taper off by the late morning hours on Tuesday as winds switch direction. The rest of the Northland can expect flurries during this time period as well as minimal impacts.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see lake effect snow taper off in the morning as winds shift from WNW to SW at 10-20 MPH. Highs will be a bit warmer but still below average in the 20′s with some snow showers and flurries in the afternoon region wide.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see above average temperatures in the 30′s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter out of the W at 5-15 MPH.

