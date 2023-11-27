Duluth lawmakers ask for community input on Northern Lights Express

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Local lawmakers in Duluth are holding a community forum on Monday, November 27 to give updates on the Northern Lights Express (NLX) project.

The NLX would provide commuter rail service between Duluth and Minneapolis.

The gathering will be held virtually over Zoom and will kick off on Monday at 3 p.m.

Officials will share an expected timeline for the project, as well as answer some pre-submitted questions from community members.

Senator Jen McEwan will be joined by Representative Olson, Representative Kozlowski and officials from MnDOT to host the meeting.

To register, click here.

