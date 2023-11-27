Cold overnight, lingering lake effect snow for some

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Lake effect snow will continue to Iron and Gogebic counties through tonight, but accumulations will be lighter. I expect to see 1-4″ of additional Snow in the higher elevation areas of Gogebic County. Lows will be in the single digits, with a few subzero temperatures possible.

TUESDAY: We will see some slightly warmer temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will be able to climb into the mid-20′s with southwest winds becoming breezy 10-15mph. Some gust of 20mph will be possible. Expect partly sunny skies. After 6pm there will be a chance of some light snow showers from the Range, Arrowhead, Ports and Northeastern Wisconsin/U.P.. New accumulations will be less than an inch.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have partly cloudy skies as weak high pressure settles in. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with westerly winds 5-15mph.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries will be possible, but just a dusting is likely. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with breezy winds out of the northwest 10-15mph. Some lake effect snow could develop for the South Shore again.

