Zenith Bookstore hosts Author meet & greets for Small Business Saturday

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many local businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday with big deals and exclusive giveaways but for the Zenith Bookstore, they invited fans to meet local authors.

In addition to meeting the writers attendees were offered free chocolate and cookies.

Authors who took part included Larry Weber, Mary K. Tennis, and Marcie Rendon took part in the event.

The Zenith Bookstore opens at 10 a.m. every day and closes at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays the store closes at 4 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
One person injured, Quad-plex destroyed in fire near Britt Saturday morning.
One person injured, Quad-plex destroyed in fire near Britt Saturday
Shoppers in Duluth's Canal Park.
Duluth shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
Crews are responding to a “large structure fire” at 1503 North 5th St.
Superior residents displaced after structure fire
One man is dead and two Virginia police officers are injured after an apartment fire Thursday...
1 dead, 2 officers injured at apartment fire in Virginia

Latest News

Zenith Bookstore hosts Author meet & greets for Small Business Saturday
Bailey Builds & Friends Small Business Saturday Market.
Bailey Builds & Friends hold Small Business Saturday Market
Bailey Builds & Friends holds Small Business Saturday Market
Two Northland divers have helped with several episodes of Expedition Unknown on the Discovery...
Northland divers guest star on Expedition Unknown TV show
Click above for the video version of the story
Northland dive team has recurring role in Discovery Channel adventure show