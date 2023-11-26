Zenith Bookstore hosts Author meet & greets for Small Business Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many local businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday with big deals and exclusive giveaways but for the Zenith Bookstore, they invited fans to meet local authors.

In addition to meeting the writers attendees were offered free chocolate and cookies.

Authors who took part included Larry Weber, Mary K. Tennis, and Marcie Rendon took part in the event.

The Zenith Bookstore opens at 10 a.m. every day and closes at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays the store closes at 4 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.