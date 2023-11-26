Virginia cops, firefighters and EMT’s stuff an ambulance with toys for the Salvation Army

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Virginia firefighters, police and EMT’s spent the Black Friday chill stuffing an ambulance full of donated toys for kids in need at Christmas time. The notion to pack a police vehicle full of holiday gifts started many years ago with Gilbert police officer Hal Henning. He grew up being bounced from caretaker to caretaker and wanted to give children in similar situations something to call their own.

“We get together and now the ambulance is what we stuff and the toys will go to the Salvation Army and the money we get goes to families and we do shop with the cop and stuff like that.” said retired Virginia firefighter Gwendoline Webb.

The “Stuff the Ambulance” toy drive ended Saturday evening but donations are still welcome at Salvation Army headquarters on South 12th avenue near the mall in Virginia.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.