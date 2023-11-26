No. 25 UMD womens basketball team wins home opener over Michigan Tech

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth used a 24-point first quarter to get a 10-point, 69-59 victory over Michigan Tech in their home opener.

Senior Taya Hakamaki and Graduate Student Taytum Rhodes led the Bulldogs with 27 and 21 points respectively. Rhodes also led the team with seven assists.

UMD was down four points to begin the fourth quarter but they held the Huskies to 18.75% shooting and only eight points while they scored 22 to win 69-59.

The Bulldogs are back home at Romano Gymnasium on Sunday at 2 p.m. when they face Northern Michigan University.

