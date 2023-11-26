Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and back with his family.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas say a 10-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is back with his family. The alert has been canceled.

Ian Aguilar, 10, was found unharmed in Mexico and reunited with his family Saturday in the United States, KXAS reported, citing police.

An Amber Alert was issued Nov. 14 for Ian after he was last seen that morning. Investigators said he was abducted from his home in Wilmer and his mother was killed, according to KDFW.

Police were looking for 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, identified as Ian’s father, in connection to the case. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured, Quad-plex destroyed in fire near Britt Saturday morning.
One person injured, Quad-plex destroyed in fire near Britt Saturday
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Shoppers in Duluth's Canal Park.
Duluth shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
University of Minnesota-Duluth goalies Eve Gascon and Hailey MacLeod come together during...
#7 UMD Bulldogs women’s hockey team blanks #2 Colgate 3-0
The Beatles, Stones and Taylor Swift are leading an uptick in interest in vinyl records.
Vinyl revival lures new record store to Duluth

Latest News

Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Enger Lofts and Marketplace holds Small Business Saturday event.
Enger Lofts Hotel & Marketplace welcomes pop-up vendors for Small Business Saturday event
Enger Lofts & Marketplace welcome shops for Small Business Saturday