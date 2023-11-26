Spirit Mountain set to open on Sunday

Nov. 25, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Skiers and Snowboards can rejoice as Spirit Mountain has announced they are opening this Sunday.

The park will have limited terrain open, but officials said there’s enough snow to ride from the top of Powder Monkey to the summit chair on Bindle Stiff.

Early season hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Spirit Mountain is asking riders to park and check-in at the Skyline Chalet.

Season Pass holders should bring their physical pass as they will not be able to get on the lift without it.

If you were unable to pick up your season pass on Saturday, the ticket staff starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday for both season pass and day pass ticket printing.

