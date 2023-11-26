Snow to end in Minnesota but pick up on the South Shore

WEATHER STORY: An Alberta Clipper low pressure system brought about an inch of snow to many towns on Sunday. It wasn’t much but it was slippery so roads may still be less than perfect. Please drive cautiously region-wide! Lake effect snow will linger longer for Iron County and Gogebic County. Those two zones face a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning. The alerts will stay in effect until Monday night and even Tuesday morning. Iron County may get 4-8″. Gogebic County could get 8-12″. After that, temperatures will drop for the first part of the week ahead. That means lows as cool as the single digits above zero. The highs will be anywhere from 20-35. The normal average high this week is 33.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The chance for light snow for most of the region is only 30%. The chance for heavier snow on the South Shore is greater. The low temp will fall to a range of 10 in MN to 20 in the U.P. The wind will be NW 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Partial clearing will take place in Minnesota and much of Wisconsin with only a 30% chance of flurries. A better chance for heavier snow will continue for Iron and Gogebic Counties. The high will be near 20. The wind will be NW 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: A few follow up flurries may flutter from a partly sunny sky but shouldn’t add up to anything and the heavier snows should wind up even for the Snow Belt of the South Shore. The morning low will be 7 above. The afternoon high will be 25. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Temperatures will slowly climb back to normal by Wednesday. After that 30% shot at flurries on Tuesday, it will dry up through Saturday but another snow chance may be here Sunday.

Lake effect snow will affect the South Shore Snow Belt longer than other zones (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.