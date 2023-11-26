No. 2 Colgate escapes the weekend sweep from No. 9 UMD in final minute

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In AMSOIL Arena the University of Minnesota Duluth was looking for their fifth-straight victory versus Colgate University before a 1-1 tie on Saturday

UMD was the first to score in the game with an early second-period goal by Grace Sadura who was assisted by Jenna Lawry and Danielle Burgen.

Both teams would stay quiet until late in the final period as a short-handed Colgate team tied it up at 1-1 with 44 seconds remaining.

Allyson Simpson scored the game-tying goal off assists from Danielle Serdachny and Elyssa Biederman.

The game would go to overtime and give the Bulldogs their first tie of the season.

Sophomore goalie Hailey MacLeod had 37 saves on the night.

The Bulldogs will get away from home next weekend when they play the third-ranked University of Wisconsin Badgers.

