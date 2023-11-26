Enger Lofts Hotel & Marketplace welcomes pop-up vendors for Small Business Saturday event

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the Lincoln Park Craft District a Small Business Saturday event was held in the Enger Lofts Hotel & Marketplace.

Lining the halls between the brick-and-mortar shops were about 10 tables for different small businesses.

Some of the stores, like the White Spruce Market, are online-based but used the opportunity to connect with customers in person.

”We’re an online-based business so to get out into the community and kind of spread the word just about our business making people aware of it is really powerful for us,” said Shop Manager Emily Fletcher.

The six shops in the Enger Lofts; North & Shore, Goat Hill Marketplace, Liila Boutique, Ren Market, Little Neetchers, and of course the Enger Lofts hosted the event.

