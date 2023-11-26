Bailey Builds & Friends hold Small Business Saturday Market

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - During Small Business Saturday a local group of vendors banded together to create a market event.

The Duluth business Bailey Builds & Friends held the special event that hosted 17 local vendors with a unique selection of products and services.

Participants could also enjoy a pop-up petting zoo and a kid’s arts & crafts station.

“We’re just blown away by the people that have come out, and just that they want to support local (business),” said Bailey Builds Co-owner Nathaniel Bailey.

“We’re honestly a bit emotional because it’s been a dream of ours to see events like this happen, and we’ve been doing them for years, but this time feels a little different,” said Anna Bailey, Bailey Builds Co-owner.

The event brought in approximately 1,500 shoppers with the first fifty receiving a free tree ornament.

