Vinyl revival lures new record store to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - To classic rockers, the fall of 2023 feels like the fall of 1969 with new vinyl records from the Stones and the Beatles in the Billboard top ten. The crew at Duluth’s new record store, River City Records on Superior Street, has noticed the mania.

“Just seeing the excitement and the oh why are they doing that and seeing everyone’s reaction to it is really fun.” said Dury Nelson, manager of River City Records and Books.

Dury Nelson at River City tells us it’s not just dinosaur rockers that are taking advantage of a resurgence in interest in vinyl discs.

“A lot of new bands are coming out with new albums and pressing them onto vinyl.” said Nelson.

By 1990, music fans were told that compact discs would send 45s and LPs to museums. But in 2007, a vinyl revival began that gathers steam every year. Last year, a Taylor swift album sold more vinyl copies than cd copies. Dury thinks he knows the reason why.

“It’s just nice to have physical media because you can share it with your friends, you can have it on display and you don’t need wifi or an internet connection to stream it.” said Nelson.

You may not need wifi with vinyl but one should listen to them with a hifi says Ron Van Dell who buys and sells vintage stereo gear. He feels ear buds and tinny speakers cheat a listener out of a sonic experience.

“Pick up a good receiver, turntable and speakers, that’s really what you need, buy vintage and you’ll get a great sound.” said Van Dell.

Record Store Day has been happening twice a year since 2007. That’s an event geared to getting audiophiles into the stores for bargains and special releases. The next one is Black Friday.

