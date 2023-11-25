One person injured, Quad-plex destroyed in fire near Britt Saturday

BRITT, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning fire that destroyed a multi-unit family home near Britt.

According to St. Louis County, just after midnight, Sheriff’s deputies along with several area fire departments and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a structure fire located in the 8400 block of Nelson Road.

Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames, and as a result of the fire was completely destroyed.

According to authorities, the initial report was that the fire was started by a candle in a bedroom.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated by the Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the MN State Fire Marshal’s Office.

