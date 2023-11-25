Northland divers guest star on Expedition Unknown TV show

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Expedition Unknown on the Discovery Channel investigates mysteries and legends. This episode has host Josh Gates looking for two Canadian built World War One mine sweepers that never made their way out of Lake Superior enroute to the Atlantic. Part of the search team is Northland duo Dave Phillips and Tom Crossmon.

“You know as they need searching done underwater, we’ve become their go to guys to do ROV and side scan sonar search for them.” said Crossmon.

Tom and Dave met as divers for the Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Department. Both had an interest in what lies below the surface of the water since their childhoods.

“My mom and dad, they relented one year due to my incessant whining and said it was okay if I learned how to scuba dive.” said Phillips.

The diving duo, their boat and a boatload of radar and sonar have helped find sunken locomotives and long missing ore boats on Lake Superior. They’ve done about six episodes of Expedition Unknown which have taken them even farther afield.

“You know, we don’t know what we’re going to get; the phone may ring and it could be another mission either nation-wide or even world-wide.” said Phillips.

Those missions have been as far away as Indonesia and the Philippines. Away from the TV show, Crossmon and Phillips still search Lake Superior on their own time.

“We’ve located a tugboat out by Port Wing Wisconsin that we’re in the process of bringing up with a crew of people.” said Crossmon.

The Expedition Unknown expedition to find the missing minesweepers last June came up empty. There’s a good change Tom and Dave Will be back on that hunt sometime, soon.

