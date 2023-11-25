Light snow to fall Sunday as temperatures fall for the week ahead

WEATHER STORY: An Alberta Clipper low pressure system has a good shot at dropping about an inch of snow on the Northland on Sunday. After that, temperatures will drop for the week ahead. That means lows as cool as the single digits above zero. The highs will be anywhere from 20-33. The normal average high this week is 33.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase as the Clipper gets closer and a few flurries could fall. That will keep overnight temps up a little bit. The low temp should be around 20. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: The chance for light snow from the Clipper stands at 60%. Accumulations should run a trace to an inch. The afternoon high temp will be a little cooler than normal at 29. The wind will be SW 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Partial clearing will take place after the Clipper clips away to someone’s else’s hometown. The morning low will be only 10. The high will be only 20. The wind will be NW 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: A few follow up flurries may flutter from a partly sunny sky but shouldn’t add up to anything. The morning low will be 9 above. The afternoon high will be 23. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Temperatures will slowly climb back to normal by next Friday. After that 30% shot at flurries on Tuesday, it will dry up for the rest of the week.

The week ahead will be cool and mostly dry (KBJR)

