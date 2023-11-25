Duluth shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

DULUTH (Northern News Now) - Shoppers are hitting the stores this weekend to search for the perfect gift this holiday season.

In the middle of the busy weekend is Small Business Saturday, where local businesses focus on treating their loyal customers with exclusive deals, giveaways, donations, and hands-on classes.

Below, you can find a list of all the Downtown Duluth member businesses that are having specials on Saturday, Nov. 25:

Blacklist Brewing Co. - 206 East Superior Street

12:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Round Here Records pop-up from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Live music from The Brother’s Burn Mountain in the evening.

Duluth Kitchen Company - 600 East Superior Street

10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Storewide promotions and giveaways on cookware, cutlery, kitchen appliances, and more.

Duluth Pack - 365 Canal Park Drive

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Exclusive deals and discounts on select best-selling items.

Ed Barbo’s Columbia Clothing - 303 West Superior Street

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

118th Christmas Sale-abration! $100 off all leather coats and jackets.

Fitger’s Complex - 600 East Superior Street

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Santa and his live reindeer! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

Specials in all of the shops.

Frame Corner - 323 West Superior Street

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Open House with original art by Sara Rae - meet the artist! Local artwork and custom framing concepts

Frost River - 1910 West Superior Street

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The first 10 purchases get a FREE Frost River beanie.

BOGO | 3 pairs of Fox River socks, get the 4th FREE.

Get a FREE Frost River Holiday Shirt with a purchase of $200+Limited Edition Frost River Tote Bag $30 (MSRP $45).

Glensheen Mansion - 3300 London Road

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

20% off local merch from Glensheen Gift Shop.

Grandma’s Saloon & Grill - 522 South Lake Avenue

11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

15% off Frozen Soup ($22).

Hemlocks Duluth - 115 North 3rd Avenue West

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bring in a donation for Safe Haven, and receive 15% off your purchase.

Hucklebeary - 218 East Superior Street

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

FREE pens with purchase, Ice Bubble demos, plus collab with Zeitgeist for a “brunch” cocktail, music, and crepes.

Lake Superior Art Glass - 357 Canal Park Drive

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Product demonstrations and classes all day.

Lester River Trading Co. - 28 North 3rd Avenue West

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

20% off select items and vendors. FREE 8oz paint with project purchase. Holiday décor kit make & take and/or purchase kit. Refreshments - coffee, hot cider, cookies.

Lizzard’s Art Gallery & Framing - 11 West Superior Street

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Small Business Social | featuring a small works show with 30 local artists, DJ Jer, and pop-ups by Pamela Clifton Jewelry & Heidi Blunt! Festive treats and giveaways.

Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters - 218 West Superior Street

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

10% off the entire store.

Namasté Gifts & Healing - 400 West Superior Street

10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sales and giveaways all day.

Rabbit, Bird & Bear:Fine Art & Gifts - 114 North 1st Avenue West

12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Open House with light refreshmentsLocal artist meet & greetsFREE gift with purchase of $100+.

Ragstock - 9 West Superior Street

11:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.

30% off all NEW items storewide, both clearance and full price. *excludes recycled clothing.

Security Jewelers - 307 West Superior Street

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Open House with treats, beverages, special vendors, and giveaways.

Siiviis Gallery - 361 Canal Park Drive

10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.

Opening art reception for Rick Allen & Marian Lansky from the Kenspeckle Letterpress, with hot cider and ginger cookies.

Svalja Yoga - 16 1/2 North 1st Avenue West

8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Free Trauma Conscious Yoga class at 9am10% off in our studio store.

Tischer Gallery - 395 South Lake Avenue

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

15% off ALL purchases. Free Shipping and handling for non-oversize orders, a FREE 2024 wall calendar with any art purchase, and a FREE $20 gift certificate (redeemable at a later date) with any purchase of $200+.

Vitta Pizza - 307 Canal Park Drive

11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

$7.25 Cheesy breadsticks, FREE magnets, and stickers.

BOGO | Buy 1 $50 gift card, get a voucher for FREE pizza or salad.

Duluth Area Family YMCA - 302 West 1st Street

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Special Offer | $0 fee to join.

Zeitgeist - 222 East Superior Street

4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m.

Happy Hour 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.

Renegade Comedy’s “Drinksgiving” comedy show.

