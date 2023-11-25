7 UMD Bulldogs women’s hockey team blanks #2 Colgate 3-0

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 7th ranked UMD Women’s hockey team defeated the #2 Colgate Raiders by a score of 3-0 on Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Sophomore goalie Hailey MacLeod made 29 saves for the shutout, her second appearance this season where she allowed no goals.

After a scoreless 1st period, the Bulldogs got on the board courtesy of a tic-tac-toe passing play. Defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith found Gabby Krause, who quickly passed it over to Reese Hunt for her 7th goal of the season.

Then later in the 2nd period, Olivia Wallin assisted on Dainelle Burgen’s first goal of the season.

With under six minutes to play in the final frame, Reece Hunt scored her 7th of the season to ice this one away.

With the win, UMD now moves to 4-0 all time against Colgate.

These two teams meet again for game two of their series tomorrow afternoon at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is set for 3pm.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.