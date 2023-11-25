#7 UMD Bulldogs women’s hockey team blanks #2 Colgate 3-0

Sophomore Hailey MacLeod makes 29 saves for her 2nd shutout of the season
University of Minnesota-Duluth goalies Eve Gascon and Hailey MacLeod come together during...
University of Minnesota-Duluth goalies Eve Gascon and Hailey MacLeod come together during pregame warmups (November 24th, 2023; Northern News Now Daniel Chiarelli)(Northern News Now)
By Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 7th ranked UMD Women’s hockey team defeated the #2 Colgate Raiders by a score of 3-0 on Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Sophomore goalie Hailey MacLeod made 29 saves for the shutout, her second appearance this season where she allowed no goals.

After a scoreless 1st period, the Bulldogs got on the board courtesy of a tic-tac-toe passing play. Defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith found Gabby Krause, who quickly passed it over to Reese Hunt for her 7th goal of the season.

Then later in the 2nd period, Olivia Wallin assisted on Dainelle Burgen’s first goal of the season.

With under six minutes to play in the final frame, Reece Hunt scored her 7th of the season to ice this one away.

With the win, UMD now moves to 4-0 all time against Colgate.

These two teams meet again for game two of their series tomorrow afternoon at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is set for 3pm.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a “large structure fire” at 1503 North 5th St.
Superior residents displaced after structure fire
Sunday Snow
Clear and cold tonight, snow possible Sunday
One man is dead and two Virginia police officers are injured after an apartment fire Thursday...
1 dead, 2 officers injured at apartment fire in Virginia
Brevator Township Fire
Man seriously hurt in fire near Cloquet
Vineyard Church in Duluth
96 page independent investigation done after sexual misconduct allegation at Duluth Vineyard Church

Latest News

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes up for a dunk against the...
Edwards scores 31 as Wolves beat Embiid-less 76ers 112-99
UMD Women's Hockey
No. 9 UMD to host No. 2 Colgate for Thanksgiving weekend series
No. 9 UMD women's hockey prepares for matchup against No. 2 Colgate University
Rock Ridge girl's hockey team during 'A Night for Katie" event.
Rock Ridge High School girls hockey hosts ‘Night for Katie’