Santa and his reindeer arrive at Fitger’s for the holiday season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fitger’s welcomed Santa and his reindeer Friday to kick off the holiday season.

Santa will be on the first floor by the Boat Club Restaurant with his reindeer staying in the courtyard.

Santa at Fitger's in Duluth (Northern News Now)

Schedule:

November 25: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 26: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

December 2: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 3: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

December 9: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 10: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

December 16: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 17: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

