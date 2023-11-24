Light snow to end the Holiday weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: We will continue to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Tonight the skies will remain clear with lows in the teens. Winds will be out of the west 5-10mph.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as warmer air moves in. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with breezy winds out of the west 10-15mph.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: A shortwave trough in the jetstream will swing through the Midwest on Sunday to bring a chance of some light snow showers. Accumulations will be an inch or less for the region. Highs will be in the 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will become stronger out of the northwest 10-20mph. Lake effect snow will continue for Iron and Gogebic counties through the overnight. Another 1-6″ could be possible in higher elevation areas. Lows will be in the teens.

Sunday (KBJR WX)

MONDAY: High pressure will return, along with colder temperatures on Monday. Highs will be in the teens and 20′s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west 5-10mph.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.