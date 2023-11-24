Gov. Evers, First Lady encourage Wisconsinites to take care of mental health during holidays

MADISON, WI. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers shared a video message encouraging Wisconsinites to take care of their mental health during the holiday season on Friday.

Earlier this year, Governor Evers declared 2023 the Year of Mental Health.

This was in recognition of the troubling statistics seen over the past few years regarding mental health and the growing demand for mental and behavioral health services providers.

Governor Evers called mental and behavioral health a “burgeoning crisis” affecting the state and Wisconsin’s kids, families, and workforce.

Research shows that the holiday season can be a particularly difficult time of year for individuals struggling with their mental or behavioral health, including increased financial stress, loneliness and grief, depression and increased substance misuse.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) found that 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends a variety of strategies to help people and families take care of their mental health during the holiday season, including:

Spending time with people who love and support you.

Avoid overbooking yourself, and do not feel guilty about making time for yourself.

If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation, and do not drink if you are feeling down.

Take time to exercise, move, and get outside if the weather is nice.

Make sure you’re getting enough sleep and prioritizing rest when needed.

More strategies and tips for staying healthy and resilient this holiday season are available on DHS’s website.

According to the Office of Children’s Mental Health’s 2022 Annual Report, about one-third of kids in Wisconsin experience feelings of sadness and hopelessness nearly every day.

This is a 10% increase over the last decade.

The report also states that more than half of Wisconsin youth report anxiety, and nearly a quarter report self-harm.

Find helpful conversation starters and tips for talking with teens to help families connect with kids during the holiday season here.

Anyone in need of support can call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at all hours of the day or night to talk with a trained counselor about any challenge or concern.

This service is free and confidential.

Additional mental health resources are available on the DHS website at:

If you are in imminent danger or experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, call your county’s crisis line or 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.