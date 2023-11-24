Cool and sunny today with some light snow this weekend

FRIDAY: Today will be sunny and cool with high’s in the upper 20′s. Winds will be out of the W at 5-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will see clouds fill in throughout the day ahead of a cold front. The high will be 34 in Duluth with high’s in the 30′s regionwide. Winds will be SW at 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunday will see light snow and flurries mainly in the first half of the day with light accumulations of a trace to an inch region wide. The high will be 30 degrees with high’s in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s across the Northland.

MONDAY: Monday sees our cold front roll through with chilly weather. High’s will be in the upper 10′s and lower 20′s.

