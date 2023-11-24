Cool and sunny today with some light snow this weekend

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Today will be sunny and cool with high’s in the upper 20′s. Winds will be out of the W at 5-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will see clouds fill in throughout the day ahead of a cold front. The high will be 34 in Duluth with high’s in the 30′s regionwide. Winds will be SW at 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunday will see light snow and flurries mainly in the first half of the day with light accumulations of a trace to an inch region wide. The high will be 30 degrees with high’s in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s across the Northland.

MONDAY: Monday sees our cold front roll through with chilly weather. High’s will be in the upper 10′s and lower 20′s.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

