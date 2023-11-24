Community celebrates Thanksgiving with DECC turkey dinner

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An annual Thanksgiving Day tradition returned to the DECC on Thursday.

The Thanksgiving Day celebrations served a hot meal to hundreds of community members.

Brian Leon, and his mother Kim Leon, spent the afternoon enjoying a hot meal.

“I live down in the cities and they live up in two harbors, so we don’t see each other as often as we’d like,” Brian Leon said. “This is a perfect way for us to get together and have a Thanksgiving meal without her having to do cooking and cleaning.”

The meals were free to all who attended, a meal that Kim and Brian Leon are thankful for.

“For some people, monkey wrenches get thrown into plans and it’s far too stressful to be able to do that,” Kim Leon said. “It might be a financial issue or something else, this is such a great way to have something to relieve that stress.”

The hundreds of meals were served by volunteers.

“I’m looking at all the volunteers here who I’m really thankful for,” Kim Leon said. “It also looks like they’re having fun.”

According to DECC leaders, around 400 volunteers helped served the dinners on Thursday.

Jennifer Lau is one of the volunteers, and she’s helped serve meals at the DECC for 16 years with her dad.

“It’s just great to interact with people and hear stores and spread a smile, to spread happiness,” Lau said.

The Twin Ports community all came together to spread gratitude.

“The spirit of the holidays with people helping people, that’s the most important thing,” Kim Leon said. “The gratitude for the community runs every which way so it’s great.”

According to DECC leaders, they went through around 2,200 pounds of turkey, 2,000 pounds of potatoes and 1,400 ounces of gravy.

