Rock Ridge High School girls hockey hosts ‘Night for Katie’

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An event on the Iron Range is raising money for one of their own.

Rock Ridge High School hockey player Katie Johnson was seriously injured in a car crash with a moose.

Related: Teen Hockey player hospitalized after moose vs car crash

The Rock Ridge girls hockey team hosted “A Night for Katie” until 10 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Eveleth Hippodrome.

The event featured hockey games played by alumni of schools in Eveleth, Gilbert, and Virginia areas.

There were also raffles and silent auctions.

Donations are appreciated and will go to the “Katie Johnson Benefit Fund”.

You can also donate money to the Johnson family’s GoFundMe by clicking here.

Rock Ridge girl's hockey team during 'A Night for Katie" event.
Rock Ridge girl's hockey team during 'A Night for Katie" event.(Nancy Kwaitkowski)

