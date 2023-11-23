No. 9 UMD to host No. 2 Colgate for Thanksgiving weekend series

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team is coming off a tough series against fourth-ranked Minnesota where they were swept but it won’t get any easier as they return home to face second-ranked Colgate University.

This will be the ninth-ranked Bulldogs’ third time playing in a top-ten series and so far this season they are 0-4 in those games, with two losses to Ohio State University and the other two coming last weekend against the Golden Gophers.

On the other side is the 13-1 Colgate Raiders, who are on a 12-game win streak with their only loss of the season also coming from Ohio State. The main difference, they have beat Ohio State and have five other top-15 victories on the season.

UMD has had success in their history against the Raiders, going 3-0 all-time with their last matchup being a 1-0 overtime win in the 2021 NCAA Quarterfinals.

If they want to stay undefeated against the Raiders they need to stop a strong offense that ranks first in power play percentage and second-best in goals per game.

“They’re doing well this year, so I think they’re the best team in the east, but what we do well I think, is the WCHA is really good. Our teams are good. If we played like we did last weekend and we clean up some situations that we dealt with last weekend I think it’ll be a great match-up,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

“Something that we really emphasize is preparing the same way and only looking at ourselves, not trying to think too much about the other teams so like coach said there were a lot of really really great moments so if we play consistently like that I think we can be the best team in the nation,” said senior Clara Van Wieren

UMD and Colgate will face each other at AMSOIL Arena with puck drop at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

