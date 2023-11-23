Man seriously hurt in fire near Cloquet

BREVATOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 64-year-old Brevator man suffered serious burns Wednesday afternoon when flames ripped through his garage.

The flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Nelson Road in Brevator Township.

The 64-year-old was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the man was hurt as he tried to save items from the garage while it was burning.

Crews quickly put out the fire and no other structures were damaged.

No foul play is suspected, but the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

