Grand Rapids wins home opener in newly named Yanmar Arena with 5-2 win over Hibbing/Chisholm

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The high school hockey season is upon us and two Northland teams, Grand Rapids and Hibbing/Chisholm, opened their seasons in the newly named Yanmar Arena.

The City of Grand Rapids held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the renovated area of the IRA Civic Center which includes a new roof, floor, ice plant, ADA access, viewing areas, and community spaces.

After the ribbon cutting a special tribute was held for former Hibbing Bluejacket Adam Johnson as his cousin Joe Stejskal performed the honorary puck drop.

The two teams faced off in their season openers and Grand Rapids is officially undefeated at Yanmar Arena after a 5-2 victory over Hibbing.

Hibbing is at home on Friday at 5:45 p.m. when they face Two Rivers.

Grand Rapids will receive a longer break as they face Duluth East at the Heritage Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m., the game will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.