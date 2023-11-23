Edwards scores 31 as Wolves beat Embiid-less 76ers 112-99

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and 11 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 112-99 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, who were playing without MVP center Joel Embiid, on Wednesday.

Embiid missed his first game of the season for Philadelphia with left hip soreness after playing 38 minutes with 38 points and 12 rebounds in the 76ers’ 122-119 overtime loss at Cleveland a night earlier. Philadelphia is also without Kelly Oubre Jr. due to a fractured rib.

Without Embiid, the Sixers had no answer for Minnesota’s two-big lineup of Towns and Rudy Gobert. Gobert had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who won their third straight and have won 10 of 11.

Minnesota was playing its first game without forward Jaden McDaniels, who the team announced would be out two to three weeks due to a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain sustained in Monday’s win against New York.

Marcus Morris Sr. started for Embiid and scored 16 points. Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton each had 16 points for the Sixers, who’ve lost four of six.

The Wolves, who started the day second in the league in defensive rating, raced out to a quick advantage in the first with many of Philadelphia’s regulars tallying high minutes in the previous night’s overtime game.

Minnesota hit 8 of its first 11 shots, while the Sixers had seven first-quarter turnovers as the Wolves led by as many as 19 in the first. Philadelphia worked its way back during a strong second to get within 44-41.

But Edwards had 13 of his points in the third as Minnesota maintained its cushion and eventually led by as many as 21 in the fourth.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play at Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Timberwolves: Host Sacramento on Friday as part of the in-season tournament.

