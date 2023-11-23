Crews fighting structure fire near Viking Liquor & Lounge in Superior

Crews are on scene at 1503 North 5th St.
Crews are on scene at 1503 North 5th St.
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Crews are responding to a “large structure fire” at 1503 North 5th St.

According to the Superior Fire Department, the scene was still active at noon on Thursday.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area for safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

