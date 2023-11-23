A cool and dry Thanksgiving with cooler weather continuing the rest of the week

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THANKSGIVING: Today will be cool and mostly sunny with breezy conditions out of the NW at 10-20 MPH with a high of 26 degrees. Tonight will see temperatures drop to the single digits with some light lake effect snow along the UP.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again with lighter winds out of the W at 10-15 MPH with light snow on the UP ending by the morning. The high’s will be cool again in the 20′s region wide.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Saturday will be milder with a high of 34 and mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the WSW at 10-20 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Across the county, dogs are becoming sick with a new unknown respiratory illness.
Northland vet urges caution as mystery respiratory illness spreads among dogs
Brevator Township Fire
Man seriously hurt in fire near Cloquet
Flames broke out around 7 p.m.
3 dogs dead, firefighter hurt in mobile home fire near Cook
At this time, Gatlin’s parents do not face any changes.
Report: Vineyard Church senior pastor knew of son’s sexual abuse, took no action
FILE
Duluth woman sentenced 3 years probation for hit-and-run

Latest News

PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 22, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Colder weather settling into the Northland for awhile
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am morning forecast 11-22-23
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am morning forecast 11-22-23
Northern News Now
Seasonable today with dry and cool weather ahead