A cool and dry Thanksgiving with cooler weather continuing the rest of the week

THANKSGIVING: Today will be cool and mostly sunny with breezy conditions out of the NW at 10-20 MPH with a high of 26 degrees. Tonight will see temperatures drop to the single digits with some light lake effect snow along the UP.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again with lighter winds out of the W at 10-15 MPH with light snow on the UP ending by the morning. The high’s will be cool again in the 20′s region wide.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Saturday will be milder with a high of 34 and mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the WSW at 10-20 MPH.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.