A cool and dry Thanksgiving with cooler weather continuing the rest of the week
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THANKSGIVING: Today will be cool and mostly sunny with breezy conditions out of the NW at 10-20 MPH with a high of 26 degrees. Tonight will see temperatures drop to the single digits with some light lake effect snow along the UP.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again with lighter winds out of the W at 10-15 MPH with light snow on the UP ending by the morning. The high’s will be cool again in the 20′s region wide.
SATURDAY: Saturday will be milder with a high of 34 and mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the WSW at 10-20 MPH.
