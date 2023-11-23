Clear and cold tonight, snow possible Sunday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see sunny skies and chilly temps. Tonight the skies will remain clear with northwest winds 10-15mph. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens. Some lake effect snow will be possible for the South Shore.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday will be another sunny day! Highs will be in the 20′s with northwest winds 10-15 gusting to 20mph. Wind chills will start out in the single digits, so it will be a cold morning.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be back into the lower 30′s with westerly winds 10-15mph.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered snow showers. New snow totals will be less than an inch for most folks. Highs will be int eh lower 30′s with westerly winds.

Sunday Snow
Sunday Snow(KBJR WX)
7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Across the county, dogs are becoming sick with a new unknown respiratory illness.
Northland vet urges caution as mystery respiratory illness spreads among dogs
Brevator Township Fire
Man seriously hurt in fire near Cloquet
Flames broke out around 7 p.m.
3 dogs dead, firefighter hurt in mobile home fire near Cook
At this time, Gatlin’s parents do not face any changes.
Report: Vineyard Church senior pastor knew of son’s sexual abuse, took no action
FILE
Duluth woman sentenced 3 years probation for hit-and-run

Latest News

Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am morning forecast 11-23-23
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am morning forecast 11-23-23
Northern News Now
A cool and dry Thanksgiving with cooler weather continuing the rest of the week
PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 22, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Colder weather settling into the Northland for awhile