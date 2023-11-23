Clear and cold tonight, snow possible Sunday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see sunny skies and chilly temps. Tonight the skies will remain clear with northwest winds 10-15mph. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens. Some lake effect snow will be possible for the South Shore.

FRIDAY: Friday will be another sunny day! Highs will be in the 20′s with northwest winds 10-15 gusting to 20mph. Wind chills will start out in the single digits, so it will be a cold morning.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be back into the lower 30′s with westerly winds 10-15mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered snow showers. New snow totals will be less than an inch for most folks. Highs will be int eh lower 30′s with westerly winds.

