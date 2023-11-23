96 page independent investigation done after sexual misconduct allegation at Duluth Vineyard Church

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Vineyard Church hired an independent group to investigate sexual misconduct at the church following the arrest of one of its leaders.

The former pastoral assistant Jackson Michael Gatlin was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Jackson Gatlin is the son of now-former Senior Pastor Michael Gatlin who submitted his resignation in February.

Duluth Vineyard Church hired Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment (GRACE) to investigate what happened.

GRACE investigates sexual abuse within churches for churches.

GRACE was hired to “investigate whether and when Duluth Vineyard had any knowledge of allegations of sexual misconduct by the alleged offender, Jackson Gatlin... identify any failures related to Duluth Vineyard management.... analyze its findings... provide recommendations based on its findings.”

The final report was a 96-page document that also explained the steps taken in the investigation and the evidence that GRACE found.

GRACE’s investigators heard stories of alleged sexual and mental abuse from Jackson Gatlin, plus violations of church policies regarding fraternizing with girls.

They also listed allegations of dismissive and hostile comments from Brenda Gatlin, who is Michael’s wife and Jackson’s mother, towards people raising concerns to her.

In one part of the report GRACE wrote, “This investigation found that the reports received by GRACE are consistent with Michael and Brenda Gatlin having knowledge of alleged sexual misconduct by Jackson Gatlin”.

Michael and Brenda Gatlin have denied any knowledge.

Michael and Brenda Gatlin are currently not facing any criminal charges.

GATLIN FAMILY DIDN’T TALK TO GRACE

GRACE reported they interviewed 34 people in their investigation. GRACE investigators were also given church documents and talked to other people in a “non-interview” format.

The GRACE report says the Gatlin family refused to talk to GRACE.

According to the report Jackson Gatlin refused to talk to GRACE because of “the seriousness of the allegations” and he would not be allowed to have a lawyer with him when being questioned.

GRACE investigators also asked then Senior Pastor Michael Gatlin to talk to them.

GRACE also wanted to talk to Brenda Gatlin.

The report says before GRACE contacted Brenda, Duluth Vineyard Church leadership received a resignation email from Michael.

The resignation email said Michael was concerned about “due process” in the GRACE investigation; Brenda sent a similar email as well saying she would not be interviewed.

The report quoted the email reading, “The question may be asked, ‘Why won’t we participate in the investigation conducted by GRACE if we take victimization so seriously?’ The process as designed by GRACE and by the Duluth Vineyard board is completely lacking in due process.”

In Michael Gatlin’s 9-paragraph resignation email, he said he was resigning because new church policy ordered all staff members to talk to GRACE or be terminated.

Gatlin’s letter stated, “To the best of our recollection, neither Brenda nor I were ever informed of any allegations of sexual misconduct concerning our son, Jackson Gatlin... if the allegations brought to me were against my own son, I would weep with him while notifying the authorities.”

Gatlin then wrote he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

He continued, “I would never cover up this kind of behavior because I personally know the devastating effects of this kind of abuse.”

Towards the end of the letter, Gatlin wrote explaining concerns and love for the church.

He also wrote, “I would also ask to negotiate a severance package commensurate with my faithful years of ministry to our church community.”

INVESTIGATION BEGINS

The report says a person came forward in October 2022 to a church staff member saying they were concerned that Jackson Gatlin had “committed sexual misconduct” towards females about a decade prior, but they did not have any names of possible victims.

That church staff member took the concerns to Duluth Vineyard’s Senior Leadership Team, avoiding Jackson’s parents.

Within a month of the October 2022 complaint, a report was filed with the Duluth Police Department.

In the third week of 2023, Duluth Vineyard hired GRACE to investigate the allegations of past sexual misconduct by Jackson Gatlin.

The GRACE report said that media reports of the now-launched investigation led some alleged victims to post their personal stories online.

That was the first time church leadership knew of any possible victim identities, according to the GRACE investigation.

GRACE says in their report they, “did not pursue interviews with victims of alleged criminal sexual conduct by Jackson Gatlin in order to honor and respect an active law enforcement investigation.”

The GRACE report says it was served search warrants by police to get their investigative records.

They investigated one alleged incident dating back to 2007.

KNOWLEDGE OF LEADERSHIP

GRACE has a section of the report called “Knowledge of Duluth Vineyards Leadership”.

That listed time periods and alleged actions and roles Jackson had within the church.

In the 2007 - 2012 section, GRACE wrote, “Leaders of the senior high and junior high youth ministries were reportedly aware that Jackson Gatlin was openly dating female students in the senior high ministry”.

Also in the 2007 - 2012 section, GRACE wrote, “Parents of the student reportedly met with Michael Gatlin to address their concerns.”

There were seven bullet points listing times church leadership was told of Jackson’s alleged misconduct of church rules regarding contacting youth.

Near the end of 2007 - 2012 section GRACE wrote, “This investigation found that the reports received by GRACE are consistent with Michael and Brenda Gatlin having knowledge of alleged sexual misconduct by Jackson Gatlin while volunteering in the student ministries at Duluth.”

The 2012 - 2022 section said GRACE did not learn of any misconduct concerns from 2012 to October 2022.

The section 2022 - 2023 was about what was learned after the complaint that started the GRACE investigation.

CONTACT WITH TEENS

A former youth pastor told GRACE he warned Jackson twice, who was about 20 years old at the time, to not spend one-on-one time with teenage girls in the youth group. It was a policy to not spend one-on-one time with members of the opposite sex, even if was just a car ride.

Jackson was volunteering with the youth group at the time.

That youth pastor says they reported the second warning to Jackson’s father. The youth pastor said he was considering removing Jackson from his volunteer duty.

The youth pastor told GRACE that Michael Gatlin instructed the youth pastor not to tell Brenda Gatlin of his concerns and that Michael would address the matter directly with Jackson.

The youth pastor said he then again found Jackson violating policy and removed him as a volunteer.

A former junior high pastor told GRACE she had found Jackson “alone in a secluded area with kids in the student ministry”.

The junior high pastor would “repeatedly” confront Jackson for his actions.

The youth pastor and junior high pastor told GRACE they never received reports of abuse.

HEROIC LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE

The GRACE report says a 56-page complaint letter was emailed to both Michael and Brenda Gatlin regarding a program that was then being led by Jackson.

That program was called the Heroic Leadership Institute (HLI). It was described as “like a boot camp” that’s “fairly intense” to GRACE investigators.

The program had mostly recent high school graduates and was a 9-month long program.

Some students would come from out of the area and stay with host families for the program.

The letter claimed, “behavior constituting sexual harassment under Duluth Vineyard’s policies, harsh and unkind treatment” happened in the program according to the GRACE Report,

GRACE also reports the letter accused both Jackson and Brenda of “spiritual abuse.”

According to the GRACE investigation, the complaint letter was discovered by GRACE in Michael Gatlin’s email account.

Six days after finding that 56-page complaint letter, Duluth Vineyard asked GRACE to also investigate, “how the church responded, including Michael and Brenda Gatlin’s response [to complaints against Jackson’s HLI Program].”

GRACE said it received reports of Jackson having many and varied sexual conversations in his HLI Program.

A former student told GRACE that Jackson made her apologize to her boyfriend’s parents for engaging in premarital sex.

Another former student told GRACE of alleged “Deliverance” attempts.

In one of the deliverances she said she had oil poured on her her head that rolled down into her eyes and mouth.

The former student said she was told that she had been sexually abused in the past, she then insisted she had not been abused, but the group doing the deliverance insisted she had been abused.

The former student told GRACE that she wrote to Brenda Gatlin to request a meeting about what had happened.

The former student said Jackson was in the meeting where she wanted to address her concerns.

The former student told GRACE the conversation and comments made by Brenda left her feeling hurt and confused. She eventually left the program.

The student and her family sent that same 56-page letter to a HLI national director.

GRACE says national HLI forwarded the complaints to Brenda Gatlin to hand the issues locally and did not follow up.

RECOMMENDATIONS

GRACE listed 11 recommendations for the church going forward.

A. Collaborate with Reported Victims to Plan the Communication of the Report

B. Publicly Confess Failures and Wrongs

C. Make Appropriate Amends to Victims

D. Host and Participate in Services of Lament

E. Preserve These Events and the Lessons Learned in Institutional Memory

F. Provide Shepherding and Care for the Broader Congregation in the Wake of these Events

G. Provide Regular Training and Ongoing Education

H. Identify a Point of Responsibility to Lead and Oversee a Trauma-Informed Approach

I. Review and Update Policies Implicated by this Investigation

J. Maintain a Referral System

K. Collaborate with Other Trauma-Informed Organizations

