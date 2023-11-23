1 dead, 2 officers injured at apartment fire in Virginia

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - One man is dead and two Virginia police officers are injured after an apartment fire Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Police Department, officers responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. after a man was “threatening to burn down the building” on the 100 block of 2nd St. North.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the apartment engulfed in flames.

The Virginia Fire Department, along with the Mt. Iron, Eveleth, Fayal and Gilbert Fire Departments, responded and put out the fire.

Officials found the man dead inside the building.

Two Virginia police officers were taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire.

One is being treated for severe burns and the other was treated and later released.

The BCA and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating.

