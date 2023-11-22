Wisconsin deer harvest down 16% compared to 2022

Whitetail Deer
Whitetail Deer(David Kenyon | Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WISCONSIN. (Northern News Now) - Wisconsin’s deer hunting season got a slow start this year.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, in 2022, 109,576 deer were harvested statewide during the preliminary nine-day opening weekend.

During the same period, 92,050 deer were registered this year, a 16% drop.

The northern forested region saw a 27% decrease with 20,229 deer harvested in 2022, but only 14,762 in 2023.

This area of 20 counties includes Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, and Sawyer counties.

In those Northland counties alone, harvest has dropped 30.5% compared to the 2022 opening weekend.

Total Deer Harvested by County

County20222023Percent Change (1 Year)
Ashland484321-33.7%
Bayfield1,428997-30.2%
Douglas1,188860-27.6%
Iron228100-56.1%
Sawyer946693-26.7%
TOTALS4,2742,971-30.5%

In addition from 2018-2022, 103,141 deer were harvested on average each year.

Total Deer Harvested in Wisconsin

Statewide20222023Percent Change (1 Year)
Antlered59,66351,870-13.0%
Antlerless49,94340,180-19.5%
TOTALS109,57692,050-16%

To see more deer harvest totals, click here.

