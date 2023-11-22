Under $3 Per Gallon: Local gas price’s impact on holiday travel

Under $3 Per Gallon: Local gas price impact on holiday travel
Under $3 Per Gallon: Local gas price impact on holiday travel(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The days leading up to Thanksgiving are some of the busiest for travelers all year long.

Many Americans are hitting the road or taking the skies to see their loved ones for the extended holiday weekend.

For those traveling by car, the price at the pump may be a little less painful than in recent years.

“It’s down to $2.99 and I’ve seen it for $2.91 yesterday. It’s getting a lot better. It’s nice to have them this low when people are trying to travel for the holiday,” said Scott Gregg.

Gregg stopped by a Kwik Trip in Duluth Wednesday to fill up before hitting the road.

“We’re going to head out to Brainard for a couple of days,” Gregg said.

In Duluth, the current price on Wednesday was down about 50 cents from the state average from this time a year ago.

According to AAA’s Gene LaDoucer, there are a variety of factors at play causing gas prices to trend down.

He said demand is lower.

“Lots of people are still working from home. Plus vehicle fuel standards have improved and there’s more growth in the introduction of electric vehicles,” LaDoucer said.

According to LaDoucer, the war in Ukraine caused the U.S. to up its diesel production for export.

That can cause gas prices to come down.

“When you produce diesel fuel you also produce gasoline. So when we try to meet global demand for diesel fuel the benefit is that the market is being flooded if you will with gasoline,” LaDoucer said.

It’s creating market conditions that may make travel more affordable for people including Paul Gregg.

“We’re going to the cities to my son and daughter-in-law’s house for Thanksgiving,” Gregg said.

It’s a trip that’s more affordable than a year ago.

However, Gregg pointed out, it could have cost even less if he’d stopped in earlier.

“They’re under $3.00, but they’re 20 cents more than they were a day ago,” Gregg said.

Either way a bargain compared to a year ago.

AAA estimates that more than 55 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles from home in the coming days.

Road travel will account for more than 90 percent of that.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Minnesota on Wednesday is a little over $3.12.

