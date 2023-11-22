Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk

FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13,...
FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.

As part of what the company described as a routine review of customer information, Stellantis determined that eight of the hybrid Wranglers had caught fire while they were turned off and parked. Six of the vehicles were being charged when the fires started. The company said it doesn’t believe anyone was hurt in the fires.

The recall covers 2021-2024 models of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs. All other Wrangler models have been deemed safe by Stellantis, which maintains its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The SUVs affected by the recall can still be driven until they are fixed, but Stellantis is recommending they be parked away from buildings and not be charged until they can be repaired. The fixes involve either resetting or updating the software, or replacing the vehicle’s battery pack.

Stellantis plans to contact the owners of the SUVs that need to be fixed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Across the county, dogs are becoming sick with a new unknown respiratory illness.
Northland vet urges caution as mystery respiratory illness spreads among dogs
FILE
Duluth woman sentenced 3 years probation for hit-and-run
Tony Northrup
Cloquet man pleads guilty to crash that killed Cromwell woman
Flames broke out around 7 p.m.
3 dogs dead, firefighter hurt in mobile home fire near Cook
At this time, Gatlin’s parents do not face any changes.
Report: Vineyard Church senior pastor knew of son’s sexual abuse, took no action

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas call a truce to free hostages in swap for prisoners, and allow more aid into Gaza
Gale Livingstone decided to become a farmer after she was in a car accident.
Woman leaves her white-collar job to become first-generation farmer
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead, FDA says