Sen. McEwen to hold first Northern Lights Express town hall meeting

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An update is coming soon on plans for a passenger train connecting Duluth and the Twin Cities.

Senator Jen McEwen, who represents Duluth, is holding a virtual town hall on the Northern Lights Express.

This meeting will be the first of several meetings held every quarter.

McEwen, MnDOT, and other lawmakers will talk about the construction timeline and answer questions from the community.

The Minnesota legislature put $194 million towards the Northern Lights Express in May but questions about how to finalize the 2.5-hour train ride remain.

The project also requires about $350 million in federal funding, which hasn’t been officially approved yet.

The meeting will be from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, November 27 via Zoom.

You can register here.

