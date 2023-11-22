Seasonable today with dry and cool weather ahead

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Today will start off chilly but rebound into the upper 30′s and low 40′s. Mostly cloudy skies dominate with winds out of the SW at 10-15 MPH. A cold front slides through this evening leaving us cold overnight into tomorrow.

THANKSGIVING: Tomorrow will be cold with a high of 26 for the holiday. Sunny skies dominate with a cool breeze out of the NW at 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Black Friday will be cold as well with a high of 27 degrees and sunny skies. Winds will be a bit lighter out of the W at 5-15 MPH.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be a bit milder than the previous couple of days with high’s in the 30′s and clouds around with some flurries likely on Sunday.

