Northland vet urges caution as mystery respiratory illness spreads among dogs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the county, dogs are becoming sick with a new unknown respiratory illness.

According to Duluth Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Kristin Dank, the illness starts like the Kennel Cough, but it gets worse quickly.

“We’re seeing cases of coughing, and the big concern is we’ve seen it progress to really rapid, severe pneumonia where some dogs have needed to be hospitalized because of the pneumonia,” Dank said.

In Oregon, more than 200 dogs have been affected with this respiratory illness.

There has been no reported cases in Minnesota or Wisconsin, but Dank said she believes she might have already treated dogs with the illness.

Dank said common symptoms include coughing, lethargy and a fever.

“I do think we have seen cases,” Dank said. “The problem is the virus, or whatever this is, is that when we test them for all typical infections that causes coughing in dogs, they’re testing negative for almost everything.”

Dank said there isn’t a test that tells them a dog is infected with this respiratory illness, but they know the sickness spreads fast between dogs.

She said dogs can contract the illness through other dogs that are coughing, including at dog parks and boarding locations.

Northland Boarding and Grooming, one boarding location in Duluth, kennels around 50 dogs on a busy holiday.

“We’ve been booked for Thanksgiving for about a month, and Christmas we filled up last week,” Northland Boarding and Grooming Manager Kimberly Anderson said.

Anderson has had to increase cleaning procedures after learning about the viral illness.

“All kennels are cleaned before and after all dogs leaving. We scoop poop multiple times a day because sometimes things are contracted that way. All bedding is changed out if it’s excessively wet,” Anderson said. “We quarantine the dogs. We don’t mingle. We have no communal toys just to keep everyone safe.”

Anderson said she is happy to take those extra cleaning measures to keep everyone’s dog safe.

“We will always go the extra step for that because the dogs are dogs and they are perfect,” Anderson said.

Dank said dogs who have potentially been sick with this illness have been treated with stronger medications.

The best way to protect your dog, according to Dank, is to limit exposure to other dogs, wash your clothes after interacting with other pets, and call your veterinarian if your dog develops a cough.

