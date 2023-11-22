Minnesota leaders celebrate turkey industry ahead of holidays

Minnesotan Turkey, shown at state capitol
Minnesotan Turkey, shown at state capitol(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Governor Tim Walz and others invited a special guest to the state capitol building Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday: a turkey.

“There’s no pardon in Minnesota, [this one] goes back to the farm,” Walz quipped as the turkey sat before him on a table.

The event was meant to highlight a robust turkey industry — one that’s stood as the best in the country for decades.

“We have over 660 family farms, raising turkeys. Over 40 million birds [from Minnesota] are shipped throughout the United States and the world,” said Walz.

More than 18 percent of all the nation’s turkeys come from the North Star State, a staggering number that’s led to national recognition on more than one occasion.

Just this past week, two turkeys from Minnesota received the traditional presidential pardon.

More than an agricultural tradition, the birds also provide a massive economic boost to the state.

“These are folks that create huge economic impact. [There’s] over $12 billion of economic impact by this industry, most of them in rural communities across Minnesota,” the governor said.

Other state leaders, including its Commissioner of Agriculture, Thom Peterson, explained that industries like farming keep the state in the international eye.

“We see a lot of trade groups and associations choosing to do their things here and our first slide is always touting Minnesota and agriculture,” he said.

