Michigan man arrested and charged with murder in 2021 disappearance of his wife

The husband of a 52-year-old southern Michigan woman missing for more than two years has been charged in connection with her disappearance
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The husband of a southern Michigan woman missing for more than two years was charged Wednesday in connection with her disappearance.

Dale Warner, 55, was arraigned in Lenawee County District Court on open murder and tampering with evidence charges, according to court records.

Warner was arrested Tuesday and ordered held on bond. A probable cause conference is Nov. 29.

The Associated Press left a phone message and an email Wednesday afternoon seeking comment from his attorney.

Dee Warner, 52, was last seen in April 2021 at her Franklin Township home, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Authorities have yet to find her body.

