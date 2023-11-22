Hermantown teachers picket amid contract negotiations

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Amid contract negotiations, members of the Hermantown Teacher’s Union held an informational picket outside the district offices Tuesday.

The teachers said they have seen less than a 2% average increase in their salaries over the last 12 years.

They are now pushing for increased pay and better insurance benefits, specifically family health insurance.

Libby Hintsala is a Spanish teacher at the high school. She said the contracts not only impact teachers but also students.

”We love this community, we want to stay in this community,” Hintsala said. “And in order to do that, we have to be paid fairly, and we have good benefits that support us and value us. And when teachers are supported, students are supported as well.”

The event was an informational picket, not a strike. Teachers plan to be out picketing again next Monday.

According to Hermantown Superintendent Wayne Whitwam, the district’s bargaining team feels they are making progress but recognizes there is still work to be done.

Whitwam said the board’s current offer is a 2% salary increase for the next school year and another 2% increase the year after that.

At one point, documents show the teachers were asking for a 9% increase for each of the next two years. However, it is unclear where exactly they stand now.

