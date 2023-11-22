Colder weather settling into the Northland for awhile
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight the skies will clear out. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-20mph, drawing in colder air from Canada. Overnight lows will be in the teens, and possibly a few single digits.
THANKSGIVING: High pressure will be moving in on Thursday, bringing sunny skies, breezy winds, and chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the 20′s with northwest winds 10-15mph gusting to 25mph. Wind chills will be between 5-15°. Some lake effect snow showers will be possible on larger lakes and along the South Shore.
FRIDAY: Friday morning, we will have lows in the single digits across the region! Immediately by the lake it will remain a bit warmer though. Highs will be in the 20′s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be northwest 5-15mph. Some lake effect flurries for the South Shore, especially in the morning, will be possible.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with westerly winds 5-15mph.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.