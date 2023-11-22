Colder weather settling into the Northland for awhile

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight the skies will clear out. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-20mph, drawing in colder air from Canada. Overnight lows will be in the teens, and possibly a few single digits.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THANKSGIVING: High pressure will be moving in on Thursday, bringing sunny skies, breezy winds, and chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the 20′s with northwest winds 10-15mph gusting to 25mph. Wind chills will be between 5-15°. Some lake effect snow showers will be possible on larger lakes and along the South Shore.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday morning, we will have lows in the single digits across the region! Immediately by the lake it will remain a bit warmer though. Highs will be in the 20′s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be northwest 5-15mph. Some lake effect flurries for the South Shore, especially in the morning, will be possible.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with westerly winds 5-15mph.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Across the county, dogs are becoming sick with a new unknown respiratory illness.
Northland vet urges caution as mystery respiratory illness spreads among dogs
FILE
Duluth woman sentenced 3 years probation for hit-and-run
Tony Northrup
Cloquet man pleads guilty to crash that killed Cromwell woman
Flames broke out around 7 p.m.
3 dogs dead, firefighter hurt in mobile home fire near Cook
At this time, Gatlin’s parents do not face any changes.
Report: Vineyard Church senior pastor knew of son’s sexual abuse, took no action

Latest News

Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am morning forecast 11-22-23
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am morning forecast 11-22-23
Northern News Now
Seasonable today with dry and cool weather ahead
PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 21, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Relatively calm Thanksgiving, much cooler weather