3 dogs dead, firefighter hurt in mobile home fire near Cook

Flames broke out around 7 p.m.
Flames broke out around 7 p.m.(WDTV)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire ripped through a mobile home in Morcom Township Tuesday night, claiming the lives of several pets.

Flames broke out around 7 p.m. at the trailer home on Range Line Road west of Cook.

(Northern News Now)

When crews arrived, the building was already engulfed.

The owner wasn’t home at the time, but sadly, the three dogs inside all died.

A firefighter also suffered smoke inhalation and was treated on scene.

The Red Cross is helping the owner find another place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garage fire in Duluth's Lester Park neighborhood
Garage total loss in Lester Park neighborhood fire
Superior's Gilded Past: A look inside The Roosevelt Terrace Townhomes
Superior’s Gilded Past: A look inside The Roosevelt Terrace townhomes
Northern News Now
Rain moves in overnight, a few could see snow
Northern News Now
Above average today with rain and snow tonight
FILE: Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center Nov. 9, 2021.
Duluth City Council approves moving forward with demolition of former hospital

Latest News

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to 221 crashes that occurred between 6:00 A.M. and 9:30...
MN State Patrol to crack down on DWIs this holiday season
At this time, Gatlin’s parents do not face any changes.
Report: Vineyard Church senior pastor knew of son’s sexual abuse, took no action
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
The Wisconsin state Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, about the...
Democrats urge Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn Republican-drawn legislative maps