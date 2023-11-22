3 dogs dead, firefighter hurt in mobile home fire near Cook

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire ripped through a mobile home in Morcom Township Tuesday night, claiming the lives of several pets.

Flames broke out around 7 p.m. at the trailer home on Range Line Road west of Cook.

(Northern News Now)

When crews arrived, the building was already engulfed.

The owner wasn’t home at the time, but sadly, the three dogs inside all died.

A firefighter also suffered smoke inhalation and was treated on scene.

The Red Cross is helping the owner find another place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

