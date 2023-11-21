University of Jamestown added to NSIC after board approval

BURNSVILLE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) will be adding a new team for the 2025-2026 season.

Conference officials announced on Tuesday that the University of Jamestown (UJ) was approved by the Board of Directors to be the league’s 16th full-time member.

The Jimmies will become official members of the league on July 1, 2025, pending their acceptance into the NCAA Division II membership process.

UJ would participate in 17 of the NSIC’s 18 sponsored sports beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.

“Throughout the application process, the strategic work Dr. Peterson and the University of Jamestown engaged in to prepare for the NCAA Division II and NSIC membership transition was evident,” stated NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. “The University is well positioned and will be a valuable addition to the conference athletically and academically.”

UJ is located in Jamestown, North Dakota, and has a current enrollment of 1,289 students in 54 undergraduate programs, three graduate programs, seven accelerated certificates, a doctoral program in Physical Therapy, and a Ph.D. program in Clinical Research.

“I would like to express enormous gratitude to the NSIC Board of Directors, the Conference Council, the site visit team, and especially Commissioner Erin Lind. We couldn’t be more excited to receive an invitation to one of the best conferences in all of Division II. We look forward to a long and competitive future together,” said University of Jamestown President Dr. Polly Peterson.

In 2018, the university was moved into the Great Plains Athletics Conference (GPAC).

Since then, 277 athletes have earned all-conference honors, with seven student-athletes being named conference Player of the Year.

In addition, nine of their athletic coaches have earned GPAC Coach of the Year honors.

While with the GPAC, Jimmie athletic teams won nine postseason championships, with women’s volleyball winning the 2022 NAIA national championship.

UJ is expected to file its application with the NCAA by the February 1 deadline and then will officially begin its transition into the conference.

With a successful application, UJ will enter a three-year transition period before earning NCAA active membership status.

The 2024-25 academic year will be the Jimmies’ last in the NAIA.

During the 2025-26 academic year, UJ will be included in NSIC team schedules, but the Jimmies will not be eligible for NCAA Championships.

UJ will be granted provisional membership in NCAA Division II and will continue to play an NSIC conference schedule but will still not be able to compete in the NCAA Championships in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The Jimmies will gain NCAA Division II active member status in the fall of 2027, as long as all benchmarks are met during the transition process, and will be eligible to compete in the NCAA Championships during the 2027-28 academic year.

