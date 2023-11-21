Spartan girl’s hockey holding onto championship mindset

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Spartans girl’s hockey team is preparing for the next season after last year’s trip to the state championship game.

The 20-6 Spartans made a run to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association Division I championship where they suffered a 3-0 loss to the Bay Area Ice Bears.

Head coach Doug Trentor and his hockey team are looking to duplicate the success of last year, but this time, they just need to win one more game.

One main difference that this team will have to overcome is the departure of four graduated seniors and only one junior returning to the team for her senior season.

Senior captain Autumn Cooper recently announced her commitment to the Bemidji St. Beavers to play collegiate hockey after leading the Spartans in goals and assists last season.

Trentor understands the target that is now on his team’s back and made sure to emphasize that the team will have to hold onto a championship mindset.

“I was telling the girls early on in the season that it puts us as the hunted, no longer (are we) the hunter, so we know we have teams coming at us and our whole pitch this year is we have to meet the other team’s expectations and go above that,” said Trentor.

“It’s definitely a different feel from building up from my freshman year till now, now we are the team, teams wanna play and teams wanna beat so we just have to come every game like we want to beat them even more,” said Cooper.

The Spartan’s first game is at home in the Superior Hockey Arena they will face Moose Lake on Dec. 7.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.